Republic Day Sale by Amazon and Flipkart live, discounts on top smartphones

Two e-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon , have rolled out their Republic Day Sale offers in India. The limited-period sale began on January 13 on both platforms, offering products like gadgets and electronic items at heavy discounts.

Buyers are leveraging the amazing deals available on the platforms, where they can buy smartphones, audio devices, laptops, etc., at a huge discount.

Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on its deal. Flipkart is also offering its products at discounted prices.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone, you can definitely take a look at the Amazon Flipkart Republic Day sale to buy some of the quality devices at a reasonable price.

Motorola G34

You can buy the recently released Motorola device G34, which is a budget phone powered by Snapdragon 695, a mid-range chipset, usually found in OnePlus CE 3 Lite and Poco X5.

The smartphone is running on Android 14 with a few top customisations. The device has a smaller 6.5-inch LCD screen with a high refresh rate. It has a 50MP primary shooter backed by another 2MP sensor. This smartphone falls under a budgeted price, and it starts from Rs 10,999.

Poco M6

The Poco M6 is a 5G smartphone which excels in almost all departments. The device features a Dimensity 6100+ chip, the phone has a large 6.74-inch LED screen and a camera of 50 MP to help you take some quality pictures.

The 5G device is worth buying, which runs on MIUI. The smartphone also comes with 4 GB RAM and 128GB storage and it is available at Rs 9,999. The device is also available in another variant with 6GB RAM and is available for Rs 10,999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

The recently released smartphone Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available on Flipkart in the ongoing Republic Day sale. The smartphone is available with a variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The device is available at a price of Rs 31,999 on Flipkart, and you can get an instant discount of Rs 2000 on making payments from ICICI bank cards. Not only that, you can also get an extra discount of Rs 2000 on the exchange of selected models.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 is priced at Rs 79,990. Flipkart is offering an enticing 17 per cent discount, the discount bringing down the price to Rs 65,999. This exciting deal can save you Rs 13,901.

Users can also get further bank offers. The "Buy with Exchange" offer can provide you with additional discounts, cutting the price to Rs 54,990.

The Apple iPhone 15 is available in striking colours, and it comes with storage of 128GB, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display, a 12MP powerful camera and a 48MP rear camera.

Asus ROG Ally

This is another smartphone that you can buy in the Republic Day sale on Amazon and Flipkart. The Asus ROG Ally was released in India last year for Rs 69,990.

You can get this smartphone after a discount of Rs 10,000 in the Republic Day sale. The smartphone comes with 16GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The price of the device can further be discounted by Rs 1500 using ICICI bank cards on Flipkart.

There are plenty of other products available on Flipkart and Amazon's Republic Day sale 2024. You can leverage the sale to get all such products at a discounted price.