Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo cancel plans to release iPhone Air-like device: Report

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo cancel plans to release iPhone Air-like device: Report

Chinese smartphone giants reportedly halt plans for ultra-thin rivals after weak iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge demands

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Several Chinese smartphone makers have reportedly shelved plans to make a challenger to the iPhone Air, owing to its alleged low sales. According to a report by MacWorld, after seeing the sales of the iPhone Air, which reportedly left Apple disappointed, Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have halted their plans indefinitely to release a similar device. Samsung is also said to have faced low sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge. 

Low demand for iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

According to a report by 9To5Mac, soon after launch, the iPhone Air was still available for immediate shipment even after the iPhone 17 Pro went into backorder. Multiple reports back then indicated weak demand for the iPhone Air. Due to the same, Apple had allegedly reduced manufacturing orders to near-end-of-life levels. 
 
 
A similar situation has reportedly unfolded for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. The company is said to have faced sluggish sales and has allegedly scrapped plans for next year’s model. Earlier reports had widely suggested that Samsung would revise the Galaxy S26 lineup to include a new Edge variant, but more recent reports indicate that the company has reversed course due to the disappointing performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Also Read

POCO F8 Ultra and F8 Pro unveiled

POCO F8 Ultra and F8 Pro unveiled with Bose-tuned speakers: Full specs here

OriginOS 6 on iQOO 15

Vivo's OriginOS 6 review: Redesigned UI with smoother animations, AI smarts

iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, Nothing Phone 3

Black Friday sale: Check offers on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Samsung foldables

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Tech Wrap November 18

Tech Wrap Nov 18: OPPO Find X9 series, Kodak TVs, Dolby Vision on Instagram

Chinese brands shelving plans to take on iPhone Air

As per 9To5Mac, a fresh supply-chain report indicates that Chinese smartphone makers have taken note of recent trends and are pulling back on their own ultra-thin Android phone initiatives. 
 
According to a DigiTimes’ summary of multiple sources, sluggish demand for Apple’s iPhone Air and current supply-chain constraints have prompted several major brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo to pause or abandon similar projects. 
Notably, earlier last month, Motorola joined Apple and Samsung in the race of ultra-thin smartphones with the launch of the Motorola X70 Air in China, and the Motorola Edge 70 in Europe and the Middle East. 

More From This Section

Alibaba Quark AI Glasses

Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses with dual displays and swappable batteries

Apple Noida store barricade at DLF Mall of India

Apple's second retail store in NCR coming up in Noida on December 11

Tech Wrap November 27

Tech Wrap Nov 27: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Gemini in Google Maps, Opera Neon

Circle to Search on Nothing Phone 2

Google might be testing circle to search-like feature for Gemini: Report

Apple iOS 26

iOS 27: iPhone Fold specific features to Apple Intelligence, what to expect

Topics : Xiaomi Oppo Vivo Apple iPhones Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon