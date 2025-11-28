Home / Technology / Tech News / Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses with dual displays and swappable batteries

Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses with dual displays and swappable batteries

Alibaba's new Quark AI Glasses come in S1 and G1 models with bone-conduction audio, onboard cameras, Qwen AI integration, and a first-of-its-kind dual-battery system

Alibaba Quark AI Glasses
Alibaba Quark AI Glasses (Image: Alibaba)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
China’s Alibaba has unveiled its new Quark AI Glasses lineup, which includes two models: the flagship S1 with dual displays and the lighter, camera-focused G1. Both versions come equipped with bone-conduction microphones, onboard cameras, and what the company describes as a “swappable dual-battery system.” The glasses run on Alibaba’s in-house Qwen AI model.

Alibaba’s Quark AI Glasses series: Details

According to the company, the Quark AI Glasses S1 are designed for extended daily use, featuring a slim profile, dual micro-OLED displays, and a dual-chip setup. Voice capture uses bone conduction for clearer audio pickup. One of the headline features is the new swappable dual-battery setup, which Alibaba claims can deliver up to 24 hours of operation on a single charge cycle.
  For imaging, the Quark AI Glasses S1 support quick photo capture and can record up to 3K video. They also include AI-assisted 4K upscaling for recorded footage. Alibaba said that its own Super Raw technology is incorporated to improve clarity and brightness in low-light environments.
 
As for the Quark AI Glasses G1, the company said they carry over most of the core components of the S1 — except for the display system — resulting in a more lightweight design at just 40g.
 
Alibaba added that both models support the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open-source standard that allows large language models to interact with third-party tools. This means developers can build apps and integrations that tap into the glasses’ AI capabilities.
  The Quark AI Glasses series will also tie into Alibaba’s own ecosystem, including services such as Alipay, Taobao, and music platforms like QQ Music and NetEase Cloud Music. The glasses can assist with real-time translation, price lookup, navigation prompts, and meeting transcription.
 
For now, Alibaba’s Quark AI Glasses are limited to the Chinese market. The company has not announced plans for availability in other regions.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

