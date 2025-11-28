Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses with dual displays and swappable batteries

According to the company, the Quark AI Glasses S1 are designed for extended daily use, featuring a slim profile, dual micro-OLED displays, and a dual-chip setup. Voice capture uses bone conduction for clearer audio pickup. One of the headline features is the new swappable dual-battery setup, which Alibaba claims can deliver up to 24 hours of operation on a single charge cycle.

For imaging, the Quark AI Glasses S1 support quick photo capture and can record up to 3K video. They also include AI-assisted 4K upscaling for recorded footage. Alibaba said that its own Super Raw technology is incorporated to improve clarity and brightness in low-light environments.

As for the Quark AI Glasses G1, the company said they carry over most of the core components of the S1 — except for the display system — resulting in a more lightweight design at just 40g.

Alibaba added that both models support the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open-source standard that allows large language models to interact with third-party tools. This means developers can build apps and integrations that tap into the glasses’ AI capabilities.