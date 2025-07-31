Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with Qualcomm Snapdragon X launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, Copilot+ AI features, 27-hour battery, and Galaxy ecosystem support

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, the laptop comes equipped with on-device AI capabilities and supports the full suite of features exclusive to Microsoft Copilot+ PC platform. Additionally, it also supports several Galaxy ecosystem features such as Multi Control and Second Screen when used alongside compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 64,990
  • Availability: It is now available on Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop app, Samsung Experience Stores, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.
  • Offers: As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 5,000 on select cards.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Details

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge features a 15.6-inch form factor with a slim design that incorporates a mix of aluminium, plastic, and glass. It sports a full HD IPS display with an anti-glare coating to reduce reflections. A 1080p HD webcam is positioned at the top, offering enhancements such as filters, voice focus, background blur, and eye contact correction through Windows Studio Effects for an improved video call experience.
 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor, Galaxy Book 4 Edge features 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB eUFS storage. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 port, two USB 4.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot. Wireless support includes Bluetooth version 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7.

The laptop houses a 61.2Wh battery, which Samsung claims can deliver up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge. It supports 65W fast charging via USB Type-C.
As part of the Copilot+ PC lineup, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes loaded with AI capabilities exclusive to the platform, such as image generation tools within Photos and Paint, Microsoft Recall, and more. In addition, the laptop incorporates Samsung’s own Galaxy AI features, including Chat Assist and Live Translate.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Specifications

  • Display: 39.62cm (15.6-inch) FHD IPS display, Anti-Glare
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1-26-100)
  • GPU: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB eUFS
  • Camera: 2M camera (1080p)
  • Speakers: Stereo, Dolby Atmos
  • Ports: HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 3.2, 2x USB 4.0, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD card reader
  • Battery: 61.2Wh
  • Charging: 65W (USB-C)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

