Samsung has launched the Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone in India. The latest addition to the Galaxy M-series features a Super AMOLED+ display, a camera system with “Big Pixel Technology”, a large capacity battery, and a new fusion design. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, the Galaxy M55s 5G includes features such as “Voice Focus” for calls, Samsung Knox Vault for privacy, and support for four years of operating system updates.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999 Colours: Coral Green, Thunder Black

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone will be available from September 26 on Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets. As an introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with FullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone includes Samsung’s Vision Booster technology, which enhances the viewing experience in bright outdoor environments.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and coupled with 8GB RAM, the smartphone boasts features such as Voice Focus, which eliminates ambient noise during calls for clearer voice reception. The Galaxy M55s also incorporates Samsung’s Knox Vault, which securely stores sensitive data such as PINs and passwords. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired charging.

For imaging, the Galaxy M55s 5G sports a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Its camera system includes support for Nightography, which improves low-light photography. Additionally, the Galaxy M55s supports features such as Image Clipper, Object Eraser, and Dual Recording, enabling users to capture video from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.