Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Galaxy M36 5G in India with AI features: Price, specs

Samsung launches Galaxy M36 5G in India with AI features: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will be available in India starting July 12 on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Samsung's online store and select retail outlets

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M36 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, the smartphone offers a suite of artificial intelligence features. Samsung also said that the smartphone will be able to record 4K videos from both the front and the rear cameras. The Galaxy M36 will be available in three colourways: Orange Haze, Serene Green, and Velvet Black.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Price

  • 6GB RAM +128GB Storage: Rs 17,499
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Availability and offers

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will go on sale in India starting July 12 on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Samsung’s online store and select retail outlets.
 
 
As for the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a bank discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Details

The Galaxy M36 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The display has a tear drop design encompassing the front-facing camera.
 
For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The triple rear camera system is completed by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the Galaxy M36 sports a 13MP sensor for selfies, video calls and more. Additionally, Samsung said that the smartphone allows users to record 4K quality videos from both front and back.
 
Samsung Galaxy M36 is powered by the Exynos 1380 chip and boots Android 15-based OneUI 7 out of the box, offering several AI-powered features such as AI Select, Object Eraser, Image Clipper and more. Beyond proprietary AI tools, the smartphone offers Google’s Circle to Search and advanced Gemini AI features. Samsung is also offering six generations of OS upgrades on the smartphone.
 
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. 

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Exynos 1380
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

