WhatsApp explores message limit in one-sided chats to curb spam: Report

WhatsApp explores message limit in one-sided chats to curb spam: Report

Reportedly, WhatsApp plans to curb spam by limiting messages in unresponsive chats, encouraging two-way communication and improving the overall user experience

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will restrict how many messages users can send in new chats when the recipient has not replied. According to WABetaInfo, the feature aims to curb spam and unsolicited messages while encouraging more meaningful and balanced interactions. The move follows recent efforts by WhatsApp to reduce one-way communication. The message limit feature is currently in development and will be released in a future update.

WhatsApp’s message limit feature: How it works 

Once implemented, the message limit will apply to both individual users and businesses trying to contact people who have not responded. As per the report, WhatsApp plans to notify users when they approach or reach their monthly limit, helping them stay aware of their messaging activity. A new section in the app’s settings will also let users track how many new chat messages they have sent. This restriction will not affect ongoing conversations, users can continue replying freely to existing chats.
 
 
Confirming the development to TechCrunch, WhatsApp said the feature is meant to make conversations “more balanced and less intrusive.” The company explained that by imposing a monthly limit on messages sent without replies, it can better protect users from excessive or unwanted texts. At the same time, the company has not disclosed the exact number of messages allowed. 

Message limit exception

According to the report, WhatsApp is also developing an option for users who need to send a higher number of new chat messages each month. Through a dedicated form, users will be able to request an exception to the limit by specifying the reason for their increased activity. Possible reasons include reaching out to customers or employees for business purposes, contacting new personal connections, or inviting people to events. Within this form, WhatsApp will provide a space for users to explain their situation without sharing any personally identifiable information.  
 
The report added that the new limit aims to cut down spam and promotional messages that clutter inboxes. By capping messages sent without a reply. For most users, the change will not make a difference. The limit mainly targets accounts that send numerous unreplied messages, such as marketing or spam sources. Normal chats with friends, family, or colleagues will remain unaffected.

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

