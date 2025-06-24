Samsung opens pre-reserve for upcoming foldable devices, watches in India

Samsung has opened its pre-reserve programme for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, and new Galaxy Watch models ahead of their launch on July 9. As part of the programme, interested customers can pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to secure early access to these devices, along with purchase benefits worth up to Rs 5,999.
For the uninitiated, Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series, along with a possible Galaxy Watch Ultra (2nd Gen). The company may also debut its first Ultra-branded Galaxy Z Fold and a Fan Edition (FE) variant of the Galaxy Z Flip.
The event will be held in Brooklyn, New York and will kick-off at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST). It will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website, Samsung Newsroom, and on the company’s official YouTube channel.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve details
Customers can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy devices by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999. The pre-reservation is open via the Samsung India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and select online and offline retail outlets. Those who pre-reserve will receive exclusive benefits worth up to Rs 5,999. The pre-reservation window will remain open until July 9.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve benefits
Samsung stated on its website that customers who pre-reserve will receive e-voucher benefits worth up to Rs 5,999, redeemable through Samsung’s official site or the Samsung Shop app. Pre-reservers will also get early delivery access, along with exclusive colour options for the devices. Additionally, Samsung is offering a chance to win a Rs 10,000 voucher and a grand giveaway worth Rs 50,000.
The token amount of Rs 1,999 will be adjusted against the purchase price of the Galaxy devices at the time of final purchase.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to pre-reserve
- Visit Samsung's official website.
- Click on the Pre-reserve button to add the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass.
- Pay the token amount using any prepaid payment options available on the pre-reserve page.
- You will receive the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass through email and message on your registered email/ mobile number.
- To purchase the next Galaxy products, visit Samsung's website or Samsung Shop app during the pre-book period.
- While logging in to buy the eligible device in the pre-book period, use the same login ID (mobile number or email address) used during pre-reserve for the next Galaxy.
- If you pre-reserve as a guest user, log in with the phone number provided with the shipping address.
- The pre-reserve VIP Pass price will be adjusted to the original price of the selected product.
- If the pass is not redeemed till the pre-booking period, it will be automatically cancelled and the token amount will be refunded to the original source of payment.