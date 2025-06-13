Two out of three senior citizens find tech 'confusing', shows study

Nearly two out of three senior citizens (66 per cent) in the country find technology confusing, and more than half of the elderly population (51 per cent) fear making errors while interacting with digital means of communication, reveals a recent study by HelpAge India.

The study, titled Understanding inter-generational dynamics and perceptions on ageing, was released on Friday to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on 15 June.

The study, conducted in 10 metro and non-metro cities, aimed to examine intergenerational relationships and attitudes towards each other. It surveyed 5,798 respondents, with 70 per cent of respondents being youth (18–30 years) and 30 per cent senior citizens (60 years and above).

ALSO READ: Startups tap technology to tackle anxiety with new tools and solutions According to the report, senior citizens see youth as key enablers of their digital literacy, with 54 per cent of children and 52 per cent of grandchildren acting as their digital guides. However, 78 per cent of youth see elders as disinterested in acquiring digital skills, and 66 per cent think of them as forgetful. As many as 44 per cent of senior citizens feel embarrassed to ask again about the use of digital technology, while 24 per cent fear damaging the device. “While the respect for elders and family ties remain deeply cherished in India—with 86 per cent of elders reporting feeling valued—beneath the surface lies a quieter, more concerning disconnect. Elders feel emotionally distant, unheard or excluded from meaningful engagement,” says Rohit Prasad, chief executive officer, HelpAge India.

In terms of their access to digital devices and tools, a majority of senior citizens (71 per cent) find it easy to use basic feature mobile phones, while only 41 per cent report using smartphones. The use of other digital devices among senior citizens is quite low, with only 5 per cent of elders reporting the use of online services, followed by computers (13 per cent) and social media and internet browsing (13 per cent). Among online services, as many as 50 per cent of senior citizens report never having paid utility bills, followed by 45 per cent who have never used online banking. However, 54 per cent of elders report being ‘very comfortable’ making phone calls, followed by 24 per cent reporting use of YouTube or watching videos.