Happy Father's Day 2025: How to send & download stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp?

Father’s Day 2024 is being celebrated on June 16, a day dedicated to honouring fathers and their invaluable role in our lives. Whether it's through a heartfelt message, a thoughtful gesture, or simply spending quality time, it's the perfect opportunity to express gratitude and love.

While a phone call remains one of the most meaningful ways to wish your dad, digital options like stickers and GIFs on messaging apps also add a fun and creative touch.

If you're planning to wish your father online, messaging platforms like WhatsApp offer several Father’s Day-themed stickers to help you express your love.