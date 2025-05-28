Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung kicks off early deliveries for pre-order customers

Samsung has begun early deliveries for the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone to customers who pre-ordered the device. The company had announced that those who placed their orders in advance would be eligible to receive their units before the official sale begins. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 Edge remain open until May 30, with Samsung offering several limited-time benefits including a free storage upgrade, no-interest EMI options, and more.

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge is being manufactured in India, at its facility in Noida.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: A thin-and-light smartphone that delivers Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this month as the ultra-thin addition to its Galaxy S25 flagship series. The phone features a premium titanium frame and boasts a slim 5.8mm profile, weighing just 163 grams. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, the smartphone comes equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 200MP primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,09,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,21,999

Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-order details

Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge via Samsung’s official online store until May 30. Pre-orders come with several promotional offers, including:

No-cost storage upgrade, allowing buyers to get the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB model.

No-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to nine months on select credit cards from banks such as HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank.

Up to Rs 50,000 valuation of older device in trade-in.

Samsung is also offering customers a range of Samsung Care+ plans

Comprehensive Protection (2 Years): Rs 15,999

Extended Warranty (1 Year): Rs 6,999

Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection (1 Year): Rs 6,999

Screen Protection (1 Year): Rs 4,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications