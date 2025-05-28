Home / Technology / Tech News / Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung kicks off early deliveries for pre-order customers

Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung kicks off early deliveries for pre-order customers

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 Edge remain open until May 30, with Samsung offering several limited-time benefits including a free storage upgrade, and no-interest EMI options

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has begun early deliveries for the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone to customers who pre-ordered the device. The company had announced that those who placed their orders in advance would be eligible to receive their units before the official sale begins. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 Edge remain open until May 30, with Samsung offering several limited-time benefits including a free storage upgrade, no-interest EMI options, and more.
 
Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge is being manufactured in India, at its facility in Noida.
 
Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this month as the ultra-thin addition to its Galaxy S25 flagship series. The phone features a premium titanium frame and boasts a slim 5.8mm profile, weighing just 163 grams. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, the smartphone comes equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 200MP primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price and variants

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,09,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,21,999
  • Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-order details

Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge via Samsung’s official online store until May 30. Pre-orders come with several promotional offers, including:
  • No-cost storage upgrade, allowing buyers to get the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB model.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to nine months on select credit cards from banks such as HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank.
  • Up to Rs 50,000 valuation of older device in trade-in.
Samsung is also offering customers a range of Samsung Care+ plans
  • Comprehensive Protection (2 Years): Rs 15,999
  • Extended Warranty (1 Year): Rs 6,999
  • Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection (1 Year): Rs 6,999
  • Screen Protection (1 Year): Rs 4,999
ALSO READ: Sony 'Days of Play' sale: Check deals on PS5 and PS4 games and peripherals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 2600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra wide
  • Front camera: 12MP 
  • Battery: 3900mAh
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp for iPad: How to download, sign-in process, and supported features

Sony 'Days of Play' sale: Check deals on PS5 and PS4 games and peripherals

Anthropic's Claude gets voice mode similar to ChatGPT, Gemini: How it works

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 28 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Gen AI single most transformative force of 2024: TCS' N Chandrasekaran

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung IndiaFlagship smartphones

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story