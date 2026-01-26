Snapchat now lets parents track teens' screen time and new friends: Details

Snapchat is rolling out a new update to its Family Center that adds more tools for parents to better understand how their teens use the app. The update includes insights into time spent on Snapchat, expanded information around new friend connections, and new safety and educational resources. According to Snapchat, the aim is to help families understand teen activity on the platform while continuing to respect user privacy.

Snapchat Family Center update: What’s new

Snapchat insights

According to Snapchat, parents using Family Center can now see the average amount of time their teen spends on Snapchat each day over the past week. This data is broken down by feature, including Chat, Camera, Snap Map, Spotlight, and Stories. The company said this is meant to give parents a clearer view of how time is spent on the app, whether through messaging, content creation, or video consumption.

New friend connections Snapchat said Family Center already allows parents to see their teen's friends list and any new friends added in the past week. With the latest update, parents will also receive additional context when a teen adds a new friend. This includes trust signals such as whether the two users have mutual friends, whether the contact is saved in the teen's phone, and which communities they may share. According to Snapchat, this added detail is intended to help parents better understand how connections are formed on the platform.