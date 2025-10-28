Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Battlefield 6's 'RedSec' free-to-play battle royale mode releasing Oct 28

Battlefield 6's 'RedSec' free-to-play battle royale mode releasing Oct 28

Electronic Arts has confirmed the launch of Battlefield 6: RedSec, a free-to-play battle royale mode arriving on October 28

Battlefield 6 RedSec

Battlefield 6 RedSec

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US video game publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed that the battle royale mode in Battlefield 6, dubbed RedSec, will debut on October 28 at 08:00 PT (08:30 pm IST). Battlefield 6 was launched on October 10, and according to the company, this will be completely free to play, placing it as a direct competitor to Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone. Notably, Battlefield 6 Season 1 will also go live tonight.

Battlefield 6 RedSec: What do we know

Electronic Arts has not revealed much about Battlefield RedSec. However, what’s confirmed is that it will be free-to-play and won’t require owning the main Battlefield game. Given the genre, players can expect familiar mechanics — dropping into a large map, scavenging for gear, and fighting until only one survivor remains. Electronic Arts has not revealed any additional information on how RedSec will be integrated with the game, or if it will be at all.
 
 
It is likely that the system requirements that were applicable for Battlefield 6 will also be applicable for Battlefield RedSec.

Also Read

Tech Wrap October 27

Tech Wrap Oct 27: Lava Shark 2 4G, Halo on PS5, Adobe's Project Indigo

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Microsoft's Halo Campaign Evolved game to debut on Sony PlayStation in 2026

Electronic Arts partners with Stability AI

EA partners with Stability AI to expedite 3D game design, content creation

GTA Online Halloween update

GTA Online Halloween update: Get Benefactor Krieger supercar for free

The Sims Mobile

EA is retiring The Sims Mobile: Here's until when you can download and play

Battlefield 6: System requirements for PC

Minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, Intel Arc A380
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 55 GB available space

Recommended requirements

  • OS: Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT, Intel Arc B580
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 80 GB available space

Battlefield 6: Story

Battlefield 6 is set between 2027 and 2028, following Dagger 13, an elite Marine Raider unit tasked with taking down a private military organisation called Pax Armata. The campaign spans multiple global locations, including the Sahara Desert, Gibraltar, and New York City.
 
The unit’s objective is to prevent Pax Armata from disrupting the world’s balance of power in the aftermath of NATO’s collapse. Each mission in the story campaign is crafted to introduce players to core gameplay mechanics through a narrative-driven experience.

More From This Section

Grokipedia 0.1

Elon Musk unveils Grokipedia 0.1 to rival Wikipedia: What's different

ChatGPT

OpenAI to offer one-year free ChatGPT Go access in India: Check eligibility

Nothing Phone 3a Lite (Image: Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite set to launch on Oct 29, may bring back Glyph Lights

Amazon

Amazon to cut 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday, largest since 2022

iPad Pro M5

Apple's iPad Pro with M6 may feature vapour chamber cooling: Report

Topics : Gaming Electronic Arts online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon