Monday, November 24, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Gmail may let you preview photos, attachments from notifications

Soon, Gmail may let you preview photos, attachments from notifications

Gmail for Android may soon offer notification previews of photos by showing thumbnails directly in the notification shade

Gmail

Gmail

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly rolling out a change to Gmail for Android, updating how email notifications look when an attachment is included. Until now, Gmail alerts on Android only displayed the sender’s name, the subject and a short preview of the message. According to a report by 9to5Google, with the latest update, Google is adding visual cues that make attached files — especially photos — much easier to spot from the notification shade.
 
According to the report, in the new notification layout, Gmail shows a paperclip symbol at the beginning of the subject line to indicate that the email contains an attachment. The profile image that previously appeared on the right side has been replaced with a small thumbnail preview when the attachment is a photo. This allows users to recognise images at a glance without opening the app.
 
Expanding the notification reveals a larger, rectangular preview similar to what many messaging apps already offer. However, this expanded view now prioritises the attachment preview over the body text of the email.

Also Read

Google Workspace smart features settings

Google denies claims of Gmail data being used to train Gemini AI: Details

Google, Alphabet

Google sued for allegedly using Gemini AI to secretly track user data

Gmail's purchase tracking view and upgraded Promotions tab

Gmail simplifies purchase order tracking with consolidated view: What's new

gmail, google

Gmail protections strong, effective; security warning claims false: Google

Google

Google warns Gmail users after major data breach exposes accounts

 
If an email contains several images, Gmail shows this by displaying additional thumbnails in a row beneath the main preview. For non-image attachments, such as PDFs or documents, Gmail highlights them with a labelled pill that includes part of the file name. The standard paperclip indicator also appears in the collapsed version of the notification.

Google rolls out Gemini 3-powered 'Nano Banana Pro'

In related news, Google has upgraded its Nano Banana image generator to “Nano Banana Pro”, now powered by the Gemini 3 Pro Image model. The new version delivers clearer visuals, sharper multilingual text and richer graphics, including diagrams and infographics. It also improves consistency across images, allowing up to 14 blended inputs while preserving multiple subject identities. New creative controls include precise region edits, advanced lighting options and high-resolution output.
 
Nano Banana Pro is rolling out globally across Google AI, with limited access for free users and higher generation limits for Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers. It will also appear in Workspace apps, Search’s AI Mode (US) and NotebookLM.

More From This Section

Windows 11

Microsoft adds on-device AI to Windows 11's Advanced Paste: What's new

Microsoft Xbox FSE

After ROG debut, Microsoft expands revamped Xbox experience to PCs, tablets

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Malaysia joins list of countries to limit teen social media use: Details

Android's Quick Share feature is now compatible with Apple AirDrop

Qualcomm says Snapdragon phones to get AirDrop support via Quick Share soon

Nvidia GeForce NOW

Nvidia pushes GeForce NOW cloud gaming's India launch to Q1, 2026: Details

Topics : Technology News Gmail Google gmail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon