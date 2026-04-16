Tech Wrap April 16: OnePlus Pad 4, Gemini on Apple Macs, Lumio mini LED TVs

China’s OnePlus has unveiled its Pad 4 tablet in India, reveling key specifications ahead of the launch. OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by the current-generation flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and feature a 3.4K resolution display. OnePlus has not yet announced the pricing of the Pad 4. The company said the tablet will launch on April 30, with availability details expected to be shared at that time.

After releasing a dedicated Google app for Windows, Google has launched a dedicated Gemini app for Apple Mac devices. As the company’s first desktop app for macOS, it expands access to the AI assistant beyond the web and mobile platforms.

Lumio Vision 9 mini LED smart TVs launched in India Bengaluru-based consumer technology start-up Circuit House Technologies has launched new mini LED smart TVs under the Lumio brand. Called the Lumio Vision 9, the new smart TVs are available in 65-inch and 55-inch screen sizes and feature a QD MiniLED display with support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as up to 240Hz refresh rate for gaming. Realme launches Buds T500 Pro with LHDC 5.0, Hi-Res audio support Realme has launched the Buds T500 Pro in India, expanding its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup. The new earbuds come with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Hi-Res audio support and multi-device connectivity. The earbuds also support LHDC 5.0 codec for lossless audio transmission, given that the connected device supports it.

YouTube now lets users turn off Shorts with new time limit option YouTube has introduced a new setting that allows users to effectively turn off Shorts by setting a viewing limit of zero minutes. The update expands the platform’s existing time management tools, which previously allowed users to limit Shorts usage but not completely disable it .YouTube confirmed to The Verge that the zero-minute option is live for parental controls and is now rolling out more broadly to regular users on Android and iOS. Firefly AI Assistant can make prompt-based edits across Adobe apps Adobe has introduced a new AI-powered assistant within its Firefly platform that allows users to edit images and videos using conversational prompts. Called the Firefly AI Assistant, the feature is designed to handle multi-step creative tasks across Adobe apps such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro. The update also includes expanded video and image editing capabilities, along with support for a broader set of third-party AI models within Firefly.