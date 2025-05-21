Tech Wrap May 21: Google I/O, Apple WWDC on June 9, HP OmniStudio X AIO PC

At its annual developer conference on May 20, Google emphasized artificial intelligence as the focal point. The company announced major upgrades to its Gemini AI platform, introduced new agentic AI functionalities, unveiled tools for enhancing Search with AI, and previewed its Android XR platform for wearables and headsets.

Apple has released the schedule for its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which will run from June 9 to June 13. The event begins with a keynote presentation, followed by the Platforms State of the Union session, which will provide an early look at updates across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

HP has introduced the OmniStudio X All-in-One PC in India, equipped with a 32-inch 4K display and powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processor. Delivering 47 trillion operations per second (TOPS), the device is designed for AI-intensive tasks. Notably, it includes features like Pulse Pounding Adaptive Audio, which adjusts audio output based on the user's proximity.

Also Read

The keynote at Google I/O 2025 offered a closer look at Android XR and its future ecosystem of supported wearables. Google described Android XR as "its first Android platform built in the Gemini era," intended to power everything from headsets to smart glasses.

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.5603 to the Dev Channel as of May 19. This experimental build introduces several new AI-driven features currently under testing. Among the enhancements are AI actions integrated into File Explorer, Bing’s visual search, photo editing capabilities like background blur and object eraser, and background removal tools.

At the 2025 edition of its developer conference, Google revealed extensive improvements to its Gemini AI platform. These enhancements are designed to make Gemini more versatile, enabling capabilities like image creation, video generation, interactive research, and real-time assistance across media formats.

At its keynote event, Google showcased Beam, its next-generation platform for 3D video communication. Building on Project Starline, Beam uses artificial intelligence to turn regular 2D video feeds into immersive 3D interactions on compatible devices. Features like real-time speech translation are also coming to Google Meet.

Fortnite has returned to the Apple App Store in the U.S., ending a five-year absence that stemmed from a legal dispute over Apple’s in-app payment fees. The game’s developers celebrated the reappearance on Tuesday, marking its first availability on iPhones and iPads since 2020, when it was removed for bypassing Apple’s 15% to 30% commission system

On Tuesday, Google rolled out another wave of AI updates as part of an ongoing revamp of its search engine, a transformation that’s altering how users access information and reducing web traffic to traditional sites. The latest phase, introduced at Google's annual developer conference, involves a new AI mode available in the U.S. This feature allows users to interact with Search as if they were having a conversation with an expert who can answer nearly any question.

The highlight of Google I/O 2025’s keynote was the significant advancements in Google’s AI tools. A notable update was Project Astra, first introduced at I/O 2024, now evolved into a multimodal AI assistant capable of handling tasks such as phone control, making calls, and using visual inputs through a camera lens.

At Google I/O 2025, the company introduced AI Ultra, a premium $250/month subscription plan tailored for creative professionals. The package offers access to Google’s most sophisticated AI models, expanded usage limits, and exclusive tools designed for complex creative and technical projects, particularly targeting filmmakers, developers, and content creators.

Google revealed new updates to AI Mode within Search aimed at enhancing the digital shopping experience. The feature allows users to virtually try on clothes, and if the fit is right, an embedded AI agent will proceed to purchase the item on their behalf. According to Google, AI Mode merges the functionality of Gemini with the Shopping Graph to help users browse, compare, and find suitable products more efficiently.

During its Google I/O 2025 keynote, the company presented updates to its AI Mode feature, which offers a more dynamic, agentic approach to web search. Initially launched in March, the refined AI Mode promises quicker, more intuitive, and thorough search results.

AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude face significant security vulnerabilities, according to a new study. When compromised or "jailbroken," these systems can be manipulated to reveal harmful and illegal content, including methods for hacking and creating explosives.

L&T Technology Services announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with BITS Pilani and the Centre for Research and Excellence in National Security (CRENS) to advance research and skill development in areas vital to national security.

Based at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, CRENS will act as the central hub for this initiative, bringing together law enforcement, industry leaders, and academics to foster innovation and workforce readiness.

Pascal Gautheron, senior partner and global head of Bain & Company’s Enterprise Technology practice, asserts that agentic AI is poised to become the primary method for scaling AI within enterprise environments. In a video discussion with Shivani Shinde, he explains the reasons behind the slow enterprise-wide adoption of AI, ongoing challenges with return on investment, and why spending on technology is set to rise.

India is on track to have around 30 global capability centres (GCCs) generating annual revenues exceeding $1 billion in 2024, a rise from 24 such centres last year. This growth underlines the increasing influence of GCCs in India's tech ecosystem. According to data from Wizmatic, a consultancy based in Pune, 24 GCCs crossed the $1 billion revenue mark during the financial year ending March 31, 2024. These included major financial institutions like JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citicorp, Barclays, HSBC Software, Standard Chartered, and Bank of America.