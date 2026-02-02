OPPO K14X with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 to launch on February 10: Specs

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it will launch the OPPO K14X in India on February 10. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. OPPO confirmed that the K14X will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a 6,500mAh battery. It will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

OPPO K14X launch details

Date: February 10, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM IST

As per the image shared by OPPO, the K14X will be sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart.

OPPO K14X: Details

OPPO has confirmed that the K14X will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. In terms of durability, the company has stated that the smartphone will carry an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

OPPO said that the K14X will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device will run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

For photography, the company has said that the OPPO K14X will come with a 50MP rear camera. The smartphone may also feature another camera on the back as the image suggests that it boasts a dual camera setup. The smartphone will be powered by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The company has also highlighted its AI-powered features on the K14X, including AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot and AI Unblur. Additionally, OPPO has confirmed that the phone will include AI LinkBoost 3.0 and Outdoor Mode 2.0, along with improved thermal management to maintain stable performance and visual smoothness during extended usage or in high-temperature conditions.

OPPO K14X: Specifications