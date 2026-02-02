OPPO K14X with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 to launch on February 10: Specs
OPPO has announced the India launch of the K14X smartphone on February 10, confirming key specifications including a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it will launch the OPPO K14X in India on February 10. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. OPPO confirmed that the K14X will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a 6,500mAh battery. It will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
OPPO K14X launch details
- Date: February 10, 2026
- Time: 12:00 PM IST
As per the image shared by OPPO, the K14X will be sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart.
OPPO K14X: Details
OPPO has confirmed that the K14X will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. In terms of durability, the company has stated that the smartphone will carry an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.
Also Read
OPPO said that the K14X will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device will run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.
For photography, the company has said that the OPPO K14X will come with a 50MP rear camera. The smartphone may also feature another camera on the back as the image suggests that it boasts a dual camera setup. The smartphone will be powered by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.
The company has also highlighted its AI-powered features on the K14X, including AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot and AI Unblur. Additionally, OPPO has confirmed that the phone will include AI LinkBoost 3.0 and Outdoor Mode 2.0, along with improved thermal management to maintain stable performance and visual smoothness during extended usage or in high-temperature conditions.
OPPO K14X: Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,125 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- Rear camera: 50MP
- OS: ColorOS 15
- Battery: 6500mAh
- Charging: 45W
More From This Section
Topics : Oppo Oppo smartphone Oppo India
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 3:15 PM IST