Home / Technology / Tech News / Google postpones Fitbit account migration deadline to May 19: Details

Google postpones Fitbit account migration deadline to May 19: Details

Google has extended the deadline for migrating Fitbit accounts to Google Accounts until May 19, 2026, giving users extra time to transfer their data and maintain access

Fitbit Versa 4

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fitbit has officially pushed back the deadline for migrating standalone Fitbit accounts to Google Accounts, giving users additional time to make the switch. The mandatory migration, previously set for February 2, 2026, will now take effect on May 19, 2026, according to an update on Fitbit’s support page. After this date, Fitbit accounts that have not been linked to a Google Account will no longer be accessible.
 
Google has required all new users to sign in to Fitbit using a Google Account for some time, but existing Fitbit accounts were allowed to remain active while users were prompted to migrate. According to Google, moving a Fitbit account to a Google Account ensures that all health, activity, and fitness data is preserved without loss.
 
For users who do not migrate by the May 19 deadline, Fitbit access will be blocked. However, Google has clarified that data from old Fitbit accounts can still be downloaded until July 15, 2026. After that date, any remaining data tied to non-migrated accounts will be permanently deleted. This extension gives existing Fitbit users more time to complete the transition and delays the point at which Google begins removing data from legacy accounts.

Notably, this is not the first time Google has pushed back the migration timeline. Initially, the transition was expected to be completed by 2025, but it was later moved to February 2, 2026. The new cutoff is now set for May 19, 2026. Users are advised to migrate before this date to avoid losing access to their devices and stored health information.
 

Topics : Google Fitbit Latest Technology News

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

