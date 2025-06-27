Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Galaxy Buds Core earbuds with Galaxy AI: Price, features

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds Core earbuds with Galaxy AI: Price, features

Priced at Rs 4,999, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core features active noise cancellation, a three microphone setup and Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter for real-time translation

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Image: Samsung)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds Core wireless earbuds in India, a new addition to the Galaxy wearable line-up. Priced at Rs 4,999, the Galaxy Buds Core supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and intuitive Galaxy AI integration. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core will be available in black and white colours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is priced at Rs 4,999 and it will go on sale starting June 27. Customers can purchase it from Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets.
 
As an introductory offer, customers purchasing the Galaxy Buds Core alongside select smartphones including the Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, or Galaxy A56, can get a discount of Rs 1,000. No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 12 months will also be available.
 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Details

The Galaxy Buds Core is equipped with dynamic drivers which are designed to deliver deep sound and powerful bass. The buds feature three microphones on each bud to ensure clear call quality. Galaxy Buds Core supports integration with Galaxy AI’s Interpreter feature, offering two-way face-to-face interpretation directly. The feature allows one person to speak in their native language, with the speech captured by the earbuds and translated in real time for the other person.
 
The earbuds feature a wingtip design that the company said offers a secure and comfortable fit, even for a longer period of time. Galaxy Buds Core also offers intuitive touch controls and Auto-switch feature to switch between multiple devices. It offers multi-device connectivity and is compatible with the Samsung Find app.
 
The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and come with an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. Samsung claims that the earbuds will offer up to 35 hours of total playback time with the charging case when ANC is disabled, and up to 20 hours with active ANC.
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

