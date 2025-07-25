Lava Blaze Dragon 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Check price, specs

Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched Blaze Dragon 5G in the budget price segment. This newly launched smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and sports a 6.74-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G features a dual camera setup on the back headlined by a 50MP sensor, complemented by an 8MP selfie camera.
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Price and availability
- 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9,999
Colour: Golden Mist, Midnight Mist
As for offers, consumers can avail a Rs 1,000 bank discount on Amazon’s partner bank during their Great Freedom Festival, along with an additional Rs 1,000 off on the exchange of any smartphone, not limited to a Lava device.
The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will go on sale starting August 1, exclusively on Amazon.
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Details
The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a 6.74-inch 2.5D display (720 x 1612 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 450 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs the stock Android 15 with zero bloatware.
The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP AI camera and a 2MP macro lens. As for the front camera, it features an 8MP sensor.
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Lava has promised to deliver one software update (Android 16) and security updates for two years.
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.74-inch 2.5D screen, 720 × 1612 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
- Operating System: Android 15 (stock)
- Primary camera: 50MP
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 18W