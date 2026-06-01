Apple Music may follow Spotify with free and low-cost subscriptions: Report

Apple could be exploring subscription options for Apple Music, according to clues found in the Android beta version of the app. The references were spotted by Aaron Perris, an analyst working with MacRumors, which discovered code strings that appear to point to different levels of access within Apple's music streaming service.

Currently, Apple Music is available through paid Individual, Student, Family and Apple One plans, and unlike rivals such as Spotify, it does not offer a free ad-supported tier. The newly discovered strings have therefore fuelled speculation that Apple may be evaluating changes to its subscription strategy, although there is no indication yet of what those changes could involve.

Apple could be working on new subscription plans

According to Perris, the Android beta version of Apple Music contains references to "premium access" and a message informing users that they have reached a "skip limit" and can no longer skip tracks. One of the strings suggests that certain actions may require a higher level of access, while another appears to restrict the number of songs a user can skip. These references are notable because Apple Music currently does not impose track-skipping limits on paying subscribers. The findings were shared by Perris on X and later highlighted by MacRumors.

The presence of these strings hint that Apple may be testing additional subscription tiers for Apple Music, possibly a free tier or a low-cost tier to counter Spotify. However, there is currently no information about what those plans could look like. One possibility is that Apple is exploring a lower-cost or free version of Apple Music with certain restrictions. Another possibility is that the company could introduce premium tiers that unlock additional features.

ALSO READ: Apple's iOS 28 could represent bigger leap than iOS 27 with AI Siri: Report That said, Perris cautioned against concluding too quickly. According to him, the strings could also be related to something entirely different, such as Apple Music's radio features, rather than a broader change to subscription plans.

Why the skip-limit message stands out

Restrictions on song skipping are commonly associated with free music streaming plans. Services such as Spotify have long used skip limits as a way to differentiate free users from paying subscribers. Spotify continues to market unlimited skips as one of the benefits of its Premium plans. Because of this, the appearance of a skip-limit message within Apple Music's code has naturally fuelled speculation that Apple could be testing a similar approach. However, there is no evidence yet that Apple plans to introduce a Spotify-style free tier.

Apple's stance on free music streaming

The discovery comes just weeks after Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser reportedly reiterated the company's opposition to free music streaming tiers. Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Schusser said he believes offering music services for free was a mistake for the industry, according to 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Apple's AI glasses could reshape eyewear like Watch did to watches: Report He also pointed out that Apple Music remains the only major music streaming platform that does not offer a free tier and said the company is proud of that position. Those comments make the possibility of a traditional free Apple Music plan appear less likely, although Apple could still be considering different paid tiers or feature-based subscriptions.

What happens next?

For now, there is no official word from Apple on what these newly discovered strings mean. Code references found in beta software do not always translate into consumer-facing features, and companies often test ideas that never reach the public. Still, the fact that these strings have appeared in a recent Apple Music beta build suggests that Apple is actively experimenting with something behind the scenes. Whether that results in a free plan, a new premium tier, or changes to existing subscriptions remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Apple already offers plans for its music platform, including Individual, Student, Family and Apple One. These are:

Individual

Rs 119/month, one month free for new subscribers.

Features:

Over 100 million songs, ad-free and available to download for offline listening

Spatial Audio and lossless audio quality

Exclusive artist access and curated playlists

Free access to the Apple Music Classical app

Works on iOS, Android, Windows, Sonos, smart TVs and more

Student

Rs 59/month, first month free for new subscribers.

Features:

Special pricing for verified students

Access to everything in the Individual Plan

Comes with Apple TV at no extra cost

Family

₹179/month, 1 month free for new subscribers.

Features: