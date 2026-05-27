WhatsApp is letting users hide phone numbers with usernames: How to setup

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out usernames for Android and iOS users, with early access now reportedly reaching a limited set of users, according to a report by Mashable India. The feature was previously spotted in beta testing and is designed to allow users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. Instead, users will be able to create unique handles, similar to platforms like Telegram and Instagram, and use them for discovery and communication.

Once enabled, interactions initiated through usernames will only display the selected handle, keeping the linked mobile number hidden. The feature is also expected to be optional, allowing users to continue using phone numbers as the primary mode of identification if they prefer.

WhatsApp usernames: How will it work

Users will be able to create a username directly through the Settings section of the app on both Android and iPhone devices.

To set up a username, users will need to:

Open WhatsApp Settings

Go to their profile section

Select the Username option once available

Choose a unique handle for the account

Save the username after WhatsApp verifies availability

ALSO READ: Google responds as Gemini AI Pro user exhausts 5-hour limit in minutes The platform will automatically check whether a username is valid and already in use before allowing users to confirm it.

Requirements for username reservation

WhatsApp is also introducing several restrictions to avoid impersonation and confusion. As reported earlier in coverage of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.17.10.70 update, users must follow specific guidelines to reserve a username.

Usernames cannot start with “www.” to prevent confusion with websites

Must include at least one letter; usernames made only of numbers or symbols are not allowed

Allowed characters: lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods (.), and underscores (_)

Each username must be unique and cannot duplicate names from contacts or other users

Letters-only usernames are permitted

Usernames cannot end with domains like “.com” or “.net”

Cannot start or end with a period, and no consecutive periods are allowed

Length requirement: 3 to 30 characters (subject to change in future updates)

Each account will support only one username at a time, although users will be able to change it later without affecting existing chats or account activity.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also working on a system to verify username ownership through Meta’s Accounts Center. The feature would require users to link their accounts through Accounts Center, which allows management of connected Meta platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in one place.

ALSO READ: Mythos threat: Govt, tech firms test their softwares for vulnerabilities Once ownership is verified, users may be able to use the same username across platforms. However, if a username has already been claimed on Facebook or Instagram, it cannot be used on WhatsApp, even if it appears available there.

Privacy

The feature is designed to give users more control over their privacy. Instead of sharing personal phone numbers, users will be able to share usernames while chatting with unfamiliar contacts. This could be useful for marketplace conversations, community group chats, business interactions, and temporary conversations with strangers.

When a conversation is initiated through a username, only the selected handle will be visible to the other person.