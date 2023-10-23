Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp reportedly testing "View Once" feature for voice notes: Details

WhatsApp reportedly testing "View Once" feature for voice notes: Details

WhatsApp has this feature available for Photos and Videos, and the same is expected to roll out for Voice messages soon

The feature is currently under beta testing and is currently only available to a limited number of Android and iOS users

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly planning to expand the “View Once” feature for voice messages. It essentially means the voice message would delete automatically after the recipient hears them. According to a report by The Verge, this feature is under beta testing and is currently only available to a limited number of Android and iOS users.

According to the report, the feature is accessible by tapping a small ‘1’ icon that appears while recording a voice note. After sending the voice note with the view once option enabled, the sender would not be able to listen to it and the recipient will not have the option to return to the message after dismissing it once.

WhatsApp already has the “View Once” feature available for sharing Photos and Video since 2021, and it is expected to roll out for voice notes soon.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp announced that it would allow Android users to access their accounts using Passkeys. In a post published on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it announced that the new security option would allow users on Android devices to login using biometrics such as fingerprints and facial scan or a security pin.

Passkey authentication is an opt-in feature and replaces SMS based one-time-password login method with user’s permission. The authentication method has started to roll out for Android users but Meta has not released any details on Passkey for iOS devices.

