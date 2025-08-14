Vivo's answer to Apple Vision Pro headset launches on August 21: Details

Chinese consumer electronics brand Vivo has announced that it will be launching its Vision Discovery Edition Glasses on August 21. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video highlighting the headset’s design. Vivo has yet to confirm whether this will be a global event or limited to its home market in China.
Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Glasses: What to expect
The teaser reveals a design reminiscent of Apple’s Vision Pro, featuring a metal build and a front visor likely housing the display. It also shows a digital crown, which is expected to control passthrough functionality for blending real-world and virtual visuals.
As reported by FoneArena, Vivo’s General Manager of Smart Device Products, Hong Yi, shared further insights on Chinese social platform Weibo. He stated that the device will support gesture-based precision control, enabling an experience akin to physically grabbing objects. Yi claimed Vivo is the only brand besides Apple to achieve this interaction style.
Also Read
“It completely breaks away from the limitations of two-dimensional touch, allowing you to reach out and ‘grab’ props in games and effortlessly drag and drop floating documents at work, returning interaction to its most instinctive form,” Yi said, according to FoneArena.
The report also stated that the Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Glasses are expected to be powered by a chip based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4nm platform, and be designed for lightweight comfort, making it suitable for long sessions.
Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Glasses: Expected availability
According to FoneArena, Yi in his post on Weibo clarified that the Vision Discovery Edition Glasses will not be commercially available in 2025. However, following the August 21 launch, Vivo will begin taking reservations for in-store demo sessions across China. Availability in other regions has not yet been confirmed.
Vivo had previously displayed its Vision headset prototype at the Boao Forum for Asia earlier this year.