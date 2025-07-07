Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 7 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 7. Below is a detailed guide to redeem today's codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for July 7, giving players the chance to unlock in-game rewards such as unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power boosts.
 
Since these codes come with both time and usage limits, it is best to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
You’ll find the list of active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 7 are:
 
  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ
  • FFYNC9V2FTNN
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • FFMC2SJLZ3AW

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. Gold or diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the account.
 
These codes can grant access to items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
 
Each code supports up to 500 redemptions daily and stays valid for just 12 hours, so it’s best to use them quickly before they expire or reach the limit.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

