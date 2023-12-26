Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 13 series in India on January 4. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled some of the core features of the upcoming smartphones. The series would encompass three models – the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G. These smartphones were launched in the company’s home country this year, but will make their way to India in January next year. Look at the features confirmed by the company so far about the smartphone models in the series:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G

Xiaomi has announced on its social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) that the top-end model in the Redmi Note 13 series would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra system-on-chip. The smartphone would introduce a new design language, which the company calls fusion design. The smartphone would boast a vegan leather cover on the rear. As for the colours, the company has unveiled a fusion purple colour with vegan leather back cover, and fusion black and fusion white with glass-like appearances on the back. It could be a possible indication that the vegan leather would be available in one of the colour variants only – fusion purple. Besides the design and process, the company has announced 1.5K curved AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus model. An interesting revelation by the company is the IP68 rating, which would make the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus first model in the Redmi Note series with top-end ingress protection rating. Rounding off the package would be 120W HyperCharge, which the company said would juice up the battery in 19 minutes.

Display: 1.5K curved AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Victus

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

Design: Fusion

Colours: Fusion Purple (Vegan Leather), Fusion Black, and Fusion White

Protection: IP68

Charging: 120W HyperCharge

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The mid-tier model in the series would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 system-on-chip. It would sport a 200-megapixel main camera in a triple-camera set-up on the back, which would likely feature an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. In one of the posts on X, Xiaomi confirmed the 200MP main camera sensor on the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G would support up to 4x in-sensor zoom. As for the colour variants, there would be arctic white, midnight black, and coral purple. While Xiaomi calls it a fusion design, similar to the Pro Plus model, the pictures posted on the X show no vegan leather cover on any of the colours.

Design: Fusion

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Camera: 200MP with 4x in-sensor zoom

Colours: Arctic white, midnight black, and coral purple

Redmi Note 13 5G

While Xiaomi has unveiled the core features and specifications of the Pro and Pro Plus models in the Redmi Note 13 series, there has been no activity around the vanilla model. However, one can take cues from the Chinese model to know about the device. The base model in the series would sport an AMOLED display of 120Hz rate. It would feature a dual-camera set-up, featuring a 100MP main sensor. It would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W wired charging.

Display: AMOLED of 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 100MP

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080

Battery: 5000 mAh

Charging: 33W