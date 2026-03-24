Instagram now lets you reorder carousel posts after publishing: How to use

Instagram is rolling out a feature that lets users reorder photos and videos in a carousel even after the post has been published. The update was shared via Instagram’s creator page, confirming that users no longer need to delete and repost content just to fix the order.

Until now, once a carousel was posted, its sequence was locked. If a photo or video appeared in the wrong place, the only option was to delete the entire post and upload it again correctly. The company said this was not only inconvenient but also meant losing engagement, such as likes and comments.

Instagram reorder carousel feature: Details

The company said in its post, “Starting today, you can reorder photos and videos in your carousel posts after publishing them. With a simple long-press and drag, you no longer need to delete and re-upload your content.”

ALSO READ: Apple's entry-level iPad with A18 chip may launch in April: What to expect Instagram also explained how the feature is designed to work and what users can expect from it. According to the company, the update is focused on giving users more control over their posts. It said users can change the order of carousel content at any time, allowing them to better align posts with their intended layout or storytelling.

Instagram further said that reordering a carousel will not affect engagement. Likes and comments remain intact, so users will not lose traction on their posts while making changes. At the same time, the company clarified a limitation. While users can reorder or remove existing items in a carousel, they still cannot add new media after publishing.

As with most Instagram updates, this feature is rolling out gradually. If users do not see it yet, it should become available in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Wipro expands South Korea presence with new innovation lab in Seoul User reactions to the feature appear to be largely positive, with many calling it a long-overdue update and saying it solves a common frustration of having to delete and repost carousels just to fix the order. At the same time, there are also requests for more flexibility. Some users say Instagram should allow editing other elements like music or making broader post changes after publishing.

Here’s how to reorder a carousel post: