YouTube introduces new podcast listening features for Premium subscribers

YouTube Podcast features: What’s new

Premium subscribers already have access to features such as background playback, Jump Ahead controls, and faster playback speeds. The latest additions build on those tools and focus on making podcast listening more convenient.

One of the new features being introduced is On-the-go mode. The feature is designed for users who primarily listen to podcasts rather than watch them. It provides easier access to listening controls when videos are playing in the background, making it simpler to navigate long-form audio content without constantly opening the app. The feature is currently available for YouTube Premium subscribers on Android. YouTube said that support for iOS will arrive in the coming months.

Autospeed adjusts playback automatically

YouTube is also introducing Autospeed, a feature that automatically changes playback speed based on the content being played. Instead of requiring users to manually select a speed, Autospeed can slow down or speed up playback depending on the pace of the conversation. The feature is currently rolling out to Premium users on Android and is expected to arrive on iOS soon.

For example, it may adjust during slower speech segments or information-heavy discussions to help listeners consume content more efficiently without missing important details.

Ask Music can now recommend podcasts

YouTube is expanding the capabilities of its Ask Music feature beyond music recommendations. Previously, Ask Music allowed YouTube Music Premium users to generate personalised radio stations and playlists based on prompts. The company is now extending the feature to podcasts.