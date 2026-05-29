Google fixes Gemini Omni bug, stops charging users for failed requests

Google has fixed a bug in its Gemini Omni-powered video tool that caused usage quotas to be exhausted after just one or two requests, following user complaints about unexpectedly high consumption. The company said that failed AI requests will no longer count against user quotas, adding that usage will now be charged only for successful completions. It has also increased video generation limits for subscribers and introduced a set of changes aimed at making quota usage more predictable.

What happened with Google Gemini Omni

Google’s Gemini app switched from a daily quota limit to compute-based usage limits at Google I/O 2026 . However, after this change, multiple users complained on social media platforms that they were hitting their usage limits much sooner than expected.

One user complained on X that a single attempt at generating an AI avatar video exhausted his entire five-hour usage allowance within minutes, despite the output reportedly failing to generate successfully. Google VP Josh Woodward took note of these complaints and said that he would look into them.

Now, Google has fixed that bug and announced a number of changes for Google AI plan subscribers.

What changes has Google made

Here’s an overview of all the changes that Google VP Woodward has announced: