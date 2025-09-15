Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Snapchat adds forever chats and group streaks for snappers: How it works

Snapchat adds forever chats and group streaks for snappers: How it works

Snapchat rolls out Infinite Retention for saving chats and Group Streaks for collaborative streaks, giving users more control and flexibility in conversations

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Snapchat is expanding its messaging features with two new updates: Infinite Retention and Group Streaks. Infinite Retention allows users to save chats permanently, instead of having them disappear after viewing, while Group Streaks make it easier for friends to maintain streaks collectively. 
 
According to the company, these features are based on community feedback, giving users more control, flexibility, and personalisation in how they connect.

Infinite Retention: How it works

As per the company, the Infinite Retention is a feature that lets Snapchat users preserve their chat history indefinitely. Until now, conversations were designed to disappear unless manually saved by tapping on a message. With this new option, users can toggle the setting on for specific chats, allowing messages to remain visible like in traditional messaging apps.
 
 
Both parties are notified when Infinite Retention is enabled, and either side can disable it at any time. This ensures transparency while giving users the ability to decide how permanent their conversations should be. For example, you might want to enable it for close friends while keeping casual chats ephemeral. Snapchat first began testing Infinite Retention in 2024, and it is now being made widely available. 

Snapchat Group Streaks: How it works

Alongside this, Snapchat is launching Group Streaks, which make it easier to maintain streaks with multiple friends. Traditionally, streaks required sending a Snap daily to a specific friend. Now, every member’s contribution counts toward keeping the collective streak alive, offering a more collaborative experience. Group Streaks are also easier to maintain since participation can be shared, and in the event a streak is broken, users can restore it within a week. 
 
According to Snapchat, Group Streaks are private, optional, and designed to help friends celebrate their connections in a less rigid way. The update is making streaks more inclusive for groups of friends who interact regularly.

Topics : Tech News Snapchat Social media apps Social Media message photos

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

