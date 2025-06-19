Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta brings passkey support to Facebook for password-less sign-ins: Details

Meta brings passkey support to Facebook for password-less sign-ins: Details

Meta said passkeys offer a more secure and convenient way to sign in compared to traditional passwords

Meta's passkey support

Meta's passkey support

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta is rolling out passkey authentication support for Facebook on iOS and Android devices, offering users a simpler and more secure way to access their accounts. Instead of using passwords or SMS-based one-time codes, users can now log in using biometric authentication such as fingerprint, face scan, or a device PIN — all securely stored on their mobile device.
 
Support for passkeys on Messenger will follow in the coming months. Meta confirmed that the same passkey set-up used for Facebook will also apply to Messenger.
 
Meta’s messaging app WhatsApp already supports passkeys. Microsoft, too, has made passkeys the default login method for all new accounts created since May 1, as part of its broader push towards a passwordless future. Other major platforms like Google, Apple iCloud, and Adobe have also adopted passkey authentication. 
 

What are Passkeys?

Passkeys are a modern, secure alternative to traditional passwords. Instead of typing a password, users authenticate themselves using biometrics like fingerprints or facial recognition, or a device PIN.

Also Read

Meta AI App

Meta AI app arrives on Android and iOS to compete with Gemini and ChatGPT

Teen Accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Messenger

Meta adds stricter controls for teen users across Instagram, FB, Messenger

Amazon

Amazon plans ₹2,000 crore push to expand warehousing, delivery in India

tap and pay, smartwatch

Now, Axis Bank users can tap and pay up to ₹5,000 via a smartwatch

Soroka Hospital in Israel

Iran fires missile barrage at Israel; one of the largest hospitals impacted

 
Passkeys consist of two components: one part is stored on the website’s server, while the other remains on the user’s device. This means even if a server is compromised, an attacker would still need the user’s device to access the account. As a result, passkeys are resistant to phishing and provide a more secure authentication method that works across devices supporting biometric or PIN-based logins.

Messenger and Meta Pay

Meta confirmed that in the coming months, users will be able to use the same passkey set-up for Messenger, allowing for secure logins and encrypted message back-up protection.
 
Passkey integration is also coming to Meta Pay. Users will be able to autofill payment information securely during purchases, adding convenience without compromising on security.

How to set up a passkey on Facebook

Users can set up and manage passkeys from the Accounts Centre within the Facebook app:
  • Open the Facebook app and navigate to “Settings.”
  • Tap “Password and security” within the “Account Center.”
  • Select the “Create passkey” option.
  • Use your fingerprint, face scan, or PIN to create the passkey.
  • Once created, the passkey will be available for future logins.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Watch (File Photo)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked likely on July 9: What to expect from foldables

iOS 18.6 beta

Apple releases iOS 18.6 beta, likely final update before iOS 26: What's new

Google Messages

Google Messages adds WhatsApp-like 'Delete for Everyone' option, more tools

Google Search Live in AI Mode (Image: Google)

Google Search now lets users have voice chat with AI Mode: How it works

A Microsoft store in New York

Microsoft planning thousands more job cuts in sales amid focus on AI

Topics : Facebook Messenger face recognition Facebook biometric authentication

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVERSOS 10th 12th Result 2025 OutGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon