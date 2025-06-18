Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Canva integrates Google's Veo 3 for AI video generation with in-sync audio

Canva integrates Google's Veo 3 for AI video generation with in-sync audio

Canva becomes one of the first platforms to integrate Google's Veo 3, allowing paid users to generate short AI videos with realistic visuals, dialogue, and ambient sound

Google Veo 3 in Canva

Google Veo 3 in Canva

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital graphic design and editing platform Canva has announced the integration of Google’s latest video generation model, Veo 3, into its suite of tools. The company stated that Canva AI, its proprietary suite of artificial intelligence features, now enables users to generate eight-second video clips with synchronised audio using the Veo 3 model. The feature is also accessible via Leonardo.Ai, a Canva-owned creative platform.
 
Unveiled last month at Google’s I/O event, Veo 3 is the latest version of Google’s video generation model. It not only produces high-quality visuals from text prompts but also generates corresponding audio—including ambient sounds and character dialogue.
 
“We’re taking video creation on Canva to the next level by integrating one of this year’s biggest AI innovations, Google’s Veo 3 model, into Canva AI. Video is increasingly critical to our community and now it's never been easier to create stunning clips with perfectly synchronized dialogue and rich, immersive soundscapes. This is a step change in AI-powered creativity, and we’re thrilled to partner with Google on being one of the first platforms to offer Veo 3,” said Danny Wu, Head of AI Products at Canva.

Also Read

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16

Gigabyte launches Aorus Master 16 AI gaming laptop in India: Price, specs

artificial intelligence, Technology, algorithm

Embedding AI into ops will lead next phase of value creation: TCPL CFO

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy

AI to shrink white-collar workforce in the years ahead, Amazon CEO warns

New Apple Intelligence features

Apple Intelligence: New features coming to iPhones, iPads, Macs this year

L-R Navendu Agarwal, Ola CIO, Chandra K ... AI head, Sunit Singh, SVP, Krutrim.

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim bets on India-first AI to rival global peers

Canva confirmed that video generation with Veo 3 is included in existing subscription plans. Paid users can access the tool through the Canva AI section on both the web and mobile app, using descriptive text prompts to generate video content.
 
Earlier this month, Google began expanding access to Veo 3 for its AI Pro subscribers. Previously limited to users on the Ultra plan, Veo 3 is now available via Flow—Google’s AI-powered video editing platform—and the Gemini mobile app with limited generations for Pro-tier subscribers.
 

More From This Section

Adobe Firefly

Adobe launches Firefly app for mobile with AI image, video tools: Details

Facebook Reels update

All Facebook video uploads to be shared as Reels in coming months

OnePlus 13

OnePlus reportedly plans next flagship without Hasselblad: What changes?

POCO F7 5G

POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G with AI features coming soon in sub-Rs 20,000 segment

Topics : artifical intelligence Google's AI Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon