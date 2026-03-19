Accenture forecasts weak quarterly revenue as clients delay tech projects

Accenture forecast quarterly revenue below estimates on Thursday, as clients remain cautious on spending on large IT transformation projects amid an uncertain economic environment. Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company were down more than 3 per cent in premarket trading.

The company has been navigating a challenging economic environment, as clients delay large digital trans- formation projects and prioritise cost control and short-term initiatives. Accenture expects a 1 per cent revenue hit for fiscal 2026 from a slowdown in its federal business as agencies are reining in spending and redirecting budgets.

Analysts have said AI should sup- port growth over the long term, but weak demand due to cautious client spending is unlikely to fully recover before 2028.