Home / World News / After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media

Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X' over their failure to register with the Nepal government

Nepal Protest
Protestors clash with the riot police outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Nepal government on Monday announced that it has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites amid violent protests by youths that left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.

Gurung said the Ministry of Information has ordered the concerned agencies to start the process of resuming the social media sites as per the demands of the Gen Z', which spearheaded a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu.

Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X' over their failure to register with the Nepal government.

The minister also requested the protesting 'Gen Z' group to withdraw their protest programme.

The demonstration on Monday turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.

Meanwhile, social media sites such as Facebook, X' and WhatsApp have come back into operation from Monday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street gains as markets bet on Sep rate cut; Nasdaq hits record high

France's prime minister loses confidence vote, toppling his government

Tesla market share in US drops to lowest since 2017 as competition heats up

EchoStar sells spectrum licences to SpaceX for $17 bn to resolve FCC probe

China's export growth slows in August amid US tariffs, trade tensions

Topics :World NewsNepalSocial MediaProtest

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story