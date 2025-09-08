Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / GenZs lead protest in Nepal against govt's ban on all social media apps

GenZs lead protest in Nepal against govt's ban on all social media apps

Army deployed in Kathmandu after Gen-Z demonstrators stormed Parliament, leaving over 80 injured in clashes with police

protest, nepal, social media ban

A demonstrator waves a flag as he stands atop a vehicle near the entrance of the Parliament during a protest against corruption and governmentâ€™s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 8. Photo: Reuters

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thousands of youth took to the streets of Nepal, protesting against the social media ban that came into effect on September 4. Last week, the Nepalese government banned social media firms that were not registered in the country, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube.
 
According to media reports, Gen-Z demonstrators stormed Nepal’s Parliament to oppose the ban and denounce corruption within the government. As the protests escalated, authorities deployed the army and imposed curfews in Kathmandu.
 
The unrest sparked violent clashes between young protesters and police, leaving more than 80 demonstrators injured. Police responded with water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets after demonstrators threw tree branches and water bottles and shouted anti-government slogans, with some protesters reportedly managing to enter the Parliament compound. 
 
 
Several social media leaflets and posts were distributed, calling people to join the protests in Baneshwor, near the federal parliament in the capital, to pressure the government to step back from its decision to shut down the social media platforms.

Also Read

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Oli says 'nation first' amid social media ban protests in Nepal

Social Media

Facebook, Instagram goes dark in Nepal as govt ban comes into effect

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nepal, Bhutan citizens do not require passport, visa to enter India: MHA

flood, Nepal Flood, Kathmandu Flood

Nepal reports 82 deaths and 22 missing in monsoon-related incidents

China Nepal Flag

China, Nepal to conduct joint anti-terror military drills in September

Social media sites have gone dark

In an effort to tax the revenue generated by the social media firms, the Nepalese government had issued an order to ban all companies that were not registered in the country. Following the order from the government, social media sites have gone dark past midnight on September 4, news agency ANI reported.
 
According to the report, some social media firms were already paying taxes even when they were not registered. Most of these firms have also been banned from operating in the country without a registered office.
 
Defending its move, the government said that it took the action after giving several warnings to these platforms for opening local offices. However, the Bill cited in the ban, 'The Operation, Use, and Regulation of Social Media in Nepal', has not yet been passed by Parliament.

Who is registered?

Some platforms, including Viber, TikTok, Wetalk, and Nimbuzz, are currently registered in the country. Meanwhile, Telegram and Global Diary are in the process of getting registered.
 
However, widely used platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have yet to initiate the process.
 
(With inputs from ANI)
 
 
 
 

More From This Section

People inspect a bus with bullet holes in the windshield at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem, September 8, 2025 | REUTERS

Four killed, 15 injured after shooting attack on bus in north Jerusalem

Afghanistan earthquake

WHO urges Taliban to let female aid workers help quake-hit Afghan women

Singapore flag

Asean benefits when China, India engage, says Singapore's minister

François Bayrou

France faces more political upheaval as PM Bayrou's fate hangs in balance

chips, semiconductors, semiconductor

US proposes annual China chip supply approvals for Samsung, Hynix

Topics : Nepal Kathmandu Social media apps BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon