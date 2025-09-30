Trump names himself, Tony Blair for 'Board of Peace' to end Gaza conflict

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) unveiled a 20-point peace plan for Gaza and called for establishing an international oversight body, calling it the "Board of Peace".

Trump made the announcement at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. He said that the oversight body will be headed by him and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

"To ensure the success of this effort, my plan calls for a new international oversight body — the Board of Peace... which will be headed, not at my request... by a gentleman known as President Donald J Trump of the United States [sic]," he said.

Trump claimed that the decision to head the board was not his and was based on the request made by the leaders of the Arab world, Israel, and everyone else who is involved. The board will also have some other distinguished leaders from across the world, who will be named over the next few days, Trump noted. The board will also work with the World Bank and others, who will be responsible for recruiting and training a new government that will be made up of Palestinians, along with highly qualified experts from all around the world. Hamas and other terrorist factions will play no role in the board and the governance of Gaza, Trump added.

Trump's Gaza peace plan The 20-point peace plan calls for an immediate end to the war, along with the return of the hostages, provided that Israel and Hamas accept the terms. The plan would not require the people of Gaza to leave, and Hamas would be asked to release all the hostages within 72 hours of the terms being accepted by Israel. ALSO READ: Trump, Netanyahu back Gaza war plan; Hamas asked to free hostages in 72 hrs The peace plan also indicates that once the hostages are returned safely, Hamas members who commit to "peaceful co-existence" and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.

Tony Blair welcomes Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza According to a Financial Times report, former British PM Tony Blair has welcomed Trump's peace plan for Gaza and called it "bold and intelligent". He said, “President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza [and] the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, while ensuring Israel’s absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages." He further added, "It offers us the best chance of ending two years of war, misery, and suffering, and I thank President Trump for his leadership, determination, and commitment.”

After leaving Downing Street, Blair served as the Middle East envoy and has been working on the Gaza plan for over a year in an individual capacity, the report added. Reactions to Trump's Gaza peace plan Several world leaders welcomed Trump's peace plan. The Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, welcomed the "sincere and tireless efforts to end the war in Gaza, and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path to peace". It also called for the "establishment of mechanisms that protect the Palestinian people, ensure respect for the ceasefire and security for both parties, prevent the annexation of land and the displacement of Palestinians, halt unilateral actions that violate international law, release Palestinian tax funds, lead to a full Israeli withdrawal, and unify Palestinian land and institutions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem".

ALSO READ: PM Modi welcomes Trump's Gaza plan: 'Viable pathway to long term peace' Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, "We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace." UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed the peace plan and said, "We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza."

ALSO READ: Trump says Pak PM Sharif, Army chief Munir welcome his Gaza peace plan A joint statement was released by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar, and Egypt, welcoming Trump's leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza. "Along these lines, the ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people, and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank," the statement read.