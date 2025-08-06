Trump says he never fixed a percentage for tariffs on Russian oil buyers

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that he never mentioned a percentage that he would impose on Russia's trading partners.

According to a Bloomberg report, earlier this month, Trump told reporters that he intended to do “very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 per cent.”

Trump's change in stance comes hours after he suggested imposing increased tariffs on additional countries buying energy from Russia, including China. Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Trump announced that he would increase levies on Indian exports within 24 hours.

While India failed to secure a tariff deal with the US before the August 1 deadline, New Delhi is now facing intensified pressure from the Trump administration over its trading with Russia amid the ongoing war.

Earlier on Monday (local time), Russia's foreign ministry announced that it no longer considered itself bound by the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with America because the conditions that were required to maintain the treaty had "disappeared".

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he would substantially raise tariffs on Indian imports in the next 24 hours. In an interview with CNBC, he said, "They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy".

Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff rate on India, down from 26 per cent, which was initially announced in April this year. He also vowed to levy a penalty on India and other countries buying Russian oil. In a post on Truth Social, his private social media platform, Trump said, "They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!