Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Trump's 25% tariff on India: What it means for students and skilled workers

Trump's 25% tariff on India: What it means for students and skilled workers

Indian students and workers face rising costs, visa delays, and policy uncertainty as Trump slaps a 25 per cent tariff on India, sparking fresh concerns

Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian exports

Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian exports

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order updating “reciprocal” tariff rates that had been paused since April. Nearly every American trading partner now faces tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent. For India, the rate stands at 25 per cent, with a further risk of penalties tied to its trade dealings with Russia.
 
The question many are now asking—how will this trade war impact Indians planning to study or work in the United States?
 
President Trump’s tightening grip on immigration and foreign students has become a cause of concern. Dreamers, international students applying for visas, and those hoping to work in the US post-graduation are all feeling the squeeze as the administration clamps down on universities and pushes back against global talent.
 
 
“Everything is so interconnected these days. India’s soft power itself is a major advantage, a trade plus, if you will, that the country enjoys over others. So, yes, I do believe the current situation could escalate and spill over into various policy areas—not just F-1, H-1B, or B-1/B-2 visas. It could even touch EB categories. EB-5, I’m not entirely sure, but most other categories are likely to get caught up. They’ll end up being affected, directly or indirectly,” said Ajay Sharma, founder of Abhinav Immigration Services, speaking to Business Standard.
 
Students face more uncertainty, not immediate visa blocks

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock market highlights: Sensex falls 308 pts, Nifty at 24,650; Oil & Gas, Pharma stocks top drag

markets, investor, stock market, broker, trader

Gokaldas, Welspun tank up to 17% in 1 week; what's hurting textile stocks?

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs trims India's GDP forecast on Trump's 25% tariffs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump slaps steep new tariffs on India, Canada, others; markets reel

India USA

Leather, textile, shrimp exports to be hit hard by 25% US tariff: Experts

 
While the tariff hikes themselves don’t directly target Indian students, Sharma explained that the damage often lies in perception. “There’s no direct impact from the tariff hikes. But what tends to happen in such scenarios—and this is quite unfortunate—is that the destination starts getting a negative image,” he said.
 
“That perception really influences students' future plans. We saw this with Canada recently, and the same could unfold with the US. Already, students are stuck waiting endlessly just to get a visa appointment. Add to that the overall uncertainty, and it’s not a good look,” Sharma added.
 
Dollar costs, rupee pain—but perception could hurt more
 
The rupee’s weakening against the dollar adds another layer of financial strain, though Sharma believes it’s not the most critical hurdle. “The rupee’s depreciation will, of course, hit students’ pockets, but perhaps not as severely. That’s because the rupee is weakening against most major currencies, not just the dollar. So while it’s a factor, it might not be the biggest hurdle for students eyeing the US. What’s more worrying is the combination of rising costs, bureaucratic delays, and the growing sense of diplomatic friction between India and the US. That mix creates a perception problem, and once that sets in, it becomes a serious deterrent for students and even businesses,” he said.
 
Nikhil Mudgal, founder and CEO of Lorien Finance, echoed similar concerns. “With the rupee continuing to weaken and the recent tariff adding to the cost of education in the US, Indian students are indeed feeling the financial pinch,” he said.
 
Mudgal added, “The need of the hour is transparent, cross-border financing options that don’t add to the burden, but genuinely enable global aspirations.”
 
US campuses losing their appeal?
 
Fanta Aw, CEO of the international education group NAFSA, painted a grim picture of the mood among students. “International students and their families seek predictability, security, and a welcoming environment when choosing where to study,” said Aw in a blog post on NAFSA.
 
“The US government’s recent actions have created an atmosphere of fear and confusion that has students, scholars, and their families understandably concerned about their safety and future in the United States. These actions by the government will likely result in prospective students choosing to study elsewhere and current students accelerating the completion of their degrees so they can return home sooner. Students have many options when it comes to study destinations,” Aw added.
 
Impact on global student mobility may be deeper than it looks
 
Market intelligence group ICEF Monitor expects the fallout from Trump’s policies to ripple across global student flows. They note several possible shifts:
 
• Less demand for studying in the US, as students fear visa refusals, revocations, or even detentions if an ICE officer finds their views or activities to be “contrary to US interests”.
• Rising hesitation among students from minority backgrounds, including non-white, LGBTQ+, and other marginalised groups, due to Trump’s assault on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programmes.
• A broader slump in study abroad volumes, as the administration’s reduction of aid to developing countries forces governments to divert funds from education to health sectors.
• Student interest moving to alternative destinations, including Canada, Europe, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and even Russia, as the US’s global standing continues to wobble.
 
A year ago, IDP Education data had shown the US regaining student demand lost by Australia, Canada, and the UK due to their restrictive visa policies. ICEF believes that trend may now reverse. “The US may join those other leading destinations in losing share of international students. Great numbers of Asian students may favour other Asian countries, including China, for study abroad, and more EU students may choose to stay within their region as well,” ICEF Monitor noted.
 
Indian workers in tariff-hit sectors could face indirect job hurdles
 
The ripple effects aren’t limited to students. Indian workers, especially in sectors like manufacturing or IT hardware—industries directly hit by tariffs—could face subtle disadvantages when it comes to visa sponsorships or job placements.
 
Sharma believes companies aren’t planning their hiring purely around visa constraints, but geopolitical strains do make a difference. “You know, it's not all Indians, because the way I see it, the technology companies do not work or plan their hiring by only visa situations. As the recent layoffs indicate and statements from companies like Microsoft and Google show, when they laid off people, it included not only Americans but even hedge fund workers. So they need people to work, and for how long they'll survive without India's soft power?” Sharma said.

More From This Section

UK visa

Asylum claims surge: UK universities may lose foreign student intake rights

Australia education

Australia to admit 295,000 new international students in 2026; cap up by 9%

Donald Trump, Trump

$15,000 visa bond: US tightens rules for visitors from overstay countries

Germany

Germany entrepreneur visa for Indians: Guide to move and settle with family

New Zealand

New Zealand to charge tourists up to ₹2,040 to visit natural sites by 2027

Topics : US tariff Indian students to US immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon