Trump claims he saved Iran's Khamenei from 'ugly and ignominious death'

US President Donald Trump on Friday has said that he spared Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the recent conflict with Israel. He also dismissed the Iranian leader’s declaration of victory.

"Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Claims of destroyed nuclear sites and aborted strikes

Trump claimed that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been destroyed and that he had precise knowledge of Khamenei’s hiding location. However, he said he stopped both US and Israeli forces from killing him.

"His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!’" he added on Truth Social. Trump further added that in the final stages of the war, he ordered Israel to recall a fleet of aircraft heading to Tehran, potentially preventing major destruction and loss of life.

"In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed." Sanction relief efforts halted over Iranian response Trump also said he had been working towards lifting sanctions to help Iran recover quickly, but stopped after receiving what he described as a hostile response. "During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING! But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more."

He urged Iran to adopt a more constructive approach: "They have no hope, and it will only get worse! I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!" Khamenei accuses Trump of exaggeration Trump's post comes a day after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, during a televised speech on Thursday, said that the US exaggerated the extent of damage inflicted on Iran. "The American president exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration," Khamenei said, according to The Times of Israel. He also asserted that American strikes had achieved "nothing significant" and that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure remained largely intact.

Claiming success in the conflict, Khamenei added, "The Islamic Republic won, and in retaliation dealt a severe slap to the face of America," referring to Iran’s missile strike on the US military base at Al Udeid in Qatar. He warned that such actions could be repeated and said Iran had access to key American sites in the region. Iran-Israel '12-day war' The war between Israel and Iran lasted for 12 days, with a ceasefire taking effect on June 24. The truce was welcomed globally as it eased tensions and calmed markets — oil prices fell, gold dipped, and stocks surged.