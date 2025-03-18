Trump-Putin conclude over two hour-long call discussing Ukraine ceasefire

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation on Tuesday (March 18), with Washington aiming to persuade Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine and work toward a permanent resolution of the three-year-long conflict. The call, which began at 10 am ET (7;30 pm IST), went on for more than two hours. However, the details of their conversation were not disclosed at time of filing this report.

Earlier, Ukraine accepted a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in what has become the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. The war has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties, displaced millions, and devastated numerous towns and cities.

ALSO READ: Trump says he plans to speak with Putin on Mar 18 about ending Ukraine war Last week, Putin indicated that he was open to the 30-day truce in principle but insisted that certain key conditions needed to be addressed before implementation. Trump is now attempting to secure Putin’s commitment to the ceasefire, which could pave the way for broader peace negotiations. The proposed agreement may involve territorial concessions from Kyiv, along with control over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains," Trump posted on social media on Monday. He stressed the urgency of ending the war, stating, "Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides, and it must end NOW."

Zelenskyy insists that Russia must relinquish the territory it has occupied, warning that if Moscow is allowed to retain control, its territorial ambitions will not stop at Ukraine. Since its annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia has seized large parts of four eastern Ukrainian regions following its 2022 invasion, now controlling about 20% of Ukraine’s territory.

On the other hand, Putin has justified the invasion by citing NATO’s eastward expansion as a threat to Russia’s security. He has demanded that Ukraine abandon its aspirations to join the Western military alliance. Additionally, he has insisted that Russia must retain control over the occupied territories, that Western sanctions be eased, and that Kyiv hold a presidential election. Zelenskyy, elected in 2019, continues to govern under martial law imposed due to the ongoing war.

Trump’s approach to Russia

Since assuming office, Trump has taken steps to bring the United States closer to Moscow, even as he has distanced himself from traditional Nato allies. On Monday, Trump described the upcoming call with Putin as "very important," telling reporters, "We're getting down to a very critical stage." He reiterated on Truth Social that while progress had been made on a final agreement, there were still unresolved issues. "I look very much forward to the call with President Putin," he said.

Putin, for his part, stated last week that while he was open to a ceasefire, he had "serious questions" about its implementation, which he intended to discuss with Trump. Given Moscow’s continued control over significant portions of Ukraine’s south and east, US officials have suggested that any peace deal would likely require Ukraine to make territorial concessions.

On Sunday, Trump hinted that he and Putin would discuss the division of certain assets, including land and power infrastructure — specifically referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, which is currently under Russian control.

With skepticism surrounding Putin’s intentions and questions over Trump’s willingness to exert pressure on Moscow, the outcome of their conversation could prove pivotal in shaping the future of the conflict.