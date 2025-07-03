Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Myanmar, no casualties reported

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Myanmar, no casualties reported

As per the NCS, the earthquake happened at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks

Earthquake
Earlier on July 1, another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the region at a depth of 135km (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Myanmar on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake happened at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, " EQ of M: 4.1, On: 03/07/2025 06:10:48 IST, Lat: 22.01 N, Long: 95.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Earlier on July 1, another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the region at a depth of 135km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 01/07/2025 08:14:16 IST, Lat: 24.92 N, Long: 95.39 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Myanmar."

On June 25, an earthquake measuring 136km on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 25/06/2025 13:01:48 IST, Lat: 22.56 N, Long: 95.74 E, Depth: 136 Km, Location: Myanmar."

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MyanmarEarthquakeearthquakes

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

