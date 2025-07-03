Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Myanmar, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Myanmar on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake happened at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, " EQ of M: 4.1, On: 03/07/2025 06:10:48 IST, Lat: 22.01 N, Long: 95.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Afghanistan; third since June 28 Earlier on July 1, another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the region at a depth of 135km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 01/07/2025 08:14:16 IST, Lat: 24.92 N, Long: 95.39 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Myanmar." On June 25, an earthquake measuring 136km on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 25/06/2025 13:01:48 IST, Lat: 22.56 N, Long: 95.74 E, Depth: 136 Km, Location: Myanmar." In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.