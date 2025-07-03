Home / World News / Wrongly deported from US, Garcia says subjected to torture in El Salvador

Wrongly deported from US, Garcia says subjected to torture in El Salvador

Abrego Garcia was living in Maryland when he was mistakenly deported and became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown

kilmar abrego garcia
The new details of Abrego Garcia's incarceration in El Salvador were added to a lawsuit against the Trump administration. | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Kilmar Abrego Garcia said he suffered severe beatings, severe sleep deprivation and psychological torture in the notorious El Salvador prison the Trump administration had deported him to in March, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Abrego Garcia was living in Maryland when he was mistakenly deported and became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. 

ALSO READ: Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man wrongly deported to El Salvador? 
 

The new details of Abrego Garcia's incarceration in El Salvador were added to a lawsuit against the Trump administration that Abrego Garcia's wife filed in Maryland federal court after he was deported.

The Trump administration has asked a federal judge in Maryland to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it is now moot because the government returned him to the United States as ordered by the court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

