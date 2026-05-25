Five main issues yet to be resolved in possible US-Iran peace deal

By Amelia Nierenberg and Ephrat Livni

The United States and Iran have signaled that they are moving closer to a deal to end the war in West Asia. But neither country has released a copy of the possible deal, and as of Sunday afternoon, it remained unclear exactly what they had agreed to — or if they had agreed to much at all. In interviews, American and Iranian officials described basic elements of a deal differently. Notably, they portrayed discussions about the future of the nuclear program — and Iran’s existing stockpiles of highly enriched uranium — in divergent terms.

Iran’s Nuclear Program

Control of the Strait of Hormuz

Frozen Iranian Assets

Iran-Backed Proxies

Iran’s Missiles 1. Iran’s Nuclear Program One big question is what Iran would do with its existing stockpile of enriched uranium. It has about 970 pounds of uranium enriched to 60 percent, and also roughly 11 tons of other uranium that has been enriched at various levels, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. President Trump has repeatedly said Iran must give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which the United States and Israel fear could be used to build a nuclear weapon. Iran has resisted. Here are five of the main issues at stake, and the positions each side has revealed at this point.

A US official told reporters on Sunday that the United States and Iran have agreed in principle to a deal that would include a commitment from Tehran to dispose of its highly enriched uranium. The mechanism for disposal is still being negotiated, the official said. Another question is whether Iran could continue to enrich uranium in the future. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled on Sunday that the Trump administration was prepared to accept an interim agreement that didn’t immediately take away Iran’s ability to make nuclear weapons. The US official on Sunday said the deal does not stipulate a moratorium on enrichment, noting that the issue would be addressed in future talks. In previous rounds of negotiations, Washington has sought at least a 20-year commitment from Tehran.

“You can’t do a nuclear thing in 72 hours on the back of a napkin,” Rubio said in a brief interview during a visit to India. Rubio suggested that the United States could renew its threats to attack Iran if the negotiations do not bear fruit within two months. But three senior Iranian officials said on Saturday that nothing involving the nuclear stockpile had been agreed to. 2. Control of the Strait of Hormuz After the war started, Iran effectively closed the strait by striking commercial ships and halting traffic, causing a spike in energy prices worldwide. In April, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iran’s ports and on Iranian-linked ships globally. Now, Iran is trying to assert its control over the strait by charging for passage. Before the United States and Israel started the war against Iran on Feb. 28, the strait was open, and oil and gas shipments flowed freely through the vital waterway. Iran had originally balked at including any agreement on its highly enriched uranium in the initial phases of a deal. The three Iranian officials, speaking anonymously, told The New York Times on Saturday that all nuclear matters would be negotiated within 30 to 60 days. It was not clear whether the proposal the Iranian officials said they had agreed upon was the same draft memorandum that Trump posted about on Saturday or that the US official referred to on Sunday.

So one big question is whether Iran would reopen the strait. Another is whether the United States would end its blockade. Iran’s effort to formalize, and monetize, its control over the waterway violates international law and shipping rules, which prohibit charging for safe passage through international waterways, experts say. The Iranian officials said that under the proposed deal, Iran would allow ships to pass through the strait without payment — for now. But, in turn, the United States would have to lift its blockade. 3. Frozen Iranian Assets Iran wants to recover assets frozen in overseas accounts by longstanding international sanctions. Trump on Sunday signalled that the United States could be open to ending its naval blockade of Iranian ports but noted that he had ordered US negotiators not to rush to secure an agreement. “The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached,” he wrote on social media.

The Iranians say the proposed deal would release $25 billion in such assets. At this stage, the US is not offering to unfreeze any of Iran’s assets, the US official told reporters on Sunday, but the official said that the United States has made clear it is willing to begin that process if Iran follows through on its nuclear commitments. The official declined to specify which or what amount of assets would be unfrozen. 4. Iran-Backed Proxies The big question here is whether the proposed deal would halt the ongoing clashes. Another question is whether Iran would rein in its other regional proxies. Iran supports militias around the region. The most powerful among them is Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel and Hezbollah have continued to clash in recent weeks despite a cease-fire in Lebanon. Trump has criticized former President Barack Obama, even within the past few weeks, for releasing $1.7 billion in frozen Iranian assets in 2015 under the deal his administration negotiated that had suspended most of Iran’s nuclear activity. Trump pulled out of that deal in 2018.

The Iranians say that under the proposed agreement, the fighting would stop on all fronts, including Lebanon. The Americans have not mentioned Hezbollah or the proxies as being part of the proposal. Still, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said in a statement on Sunday that he had spoken to Trump the night before, who “reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon.” 5. Iran’s Missiles Israel and Gulf Arab states allied with Washington are in range of Iran’s ballistic missiles, so Iran’s missile stockpiles are a major issue, especially for Israel.