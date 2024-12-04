Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Google Cloud partners with Air France-KLM to enhance operations with AI

Google Cloud partners with Air France-KLM to enhance operations with AI

Google Cloud said in a statement that the Franco-Dutch airline group's 551 operating aircraft, 93 million passengers carried in 2023, and its commercial and cargo flights generated large amounts

Google Cloud
Air France-KLM will retain full ownership and control of its data.| Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google Cloud said on Wednesday it had partnered with Air France-KLM to deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology on the airline group's data. 
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT 
Google Cloud said in a statement that the Franco-Dutch airline group's 551 operating aircraft, 93 million passengers carried in 2023, and its commercial and cargo flights generated large amounts of data, which would be used by Google Cloud's AI solution in areas such as analyzing passenger preferences and travel patterns, and predicting maintenance of aircraft. 
Air France-KLM will retain full ownership and control of its data, Google Cloud said. 
KEY QUOTES 
"The group will gain a deeper understanding of passenger preferences, travel patterns, and behaviors to offer newly tailored travel options and services, and be able to enhance flight, airport, and business operations, with the time needed for data analysis in predictive plane maintenance already dropping from hours to minutes", Google Cloud said. 
"Airlines generate massive amounts of data, much of which can be incredibly valuable in helping drive operational insights, build better customer experiences" said Matt Renner, President, Global Revenue at Google Cloud.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NTT DATA announces intent to acquire cloud engg firm Niveus Solutions

Google Cloud expands support for early-stage AI startups in India

Nara Lokesh pitches Vizag to Google Cloud CEO for setting up data centre

Alphabet Inc beats sales estimates in Q3 results on Google Cloud growth

Meet Avira & Vir: JSW MG Motor's new AI chatbots revolutionising car buying

Topics :Google CloudAir Franceartificial intelligence and robotics

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story