Here's why Joe Biden almost 'fell asleep on stage' during debate with Trump

US President Joe Biden admitted on Tuesday that he ‘fell asleep on the stage’ during last week’s debate, attributing his performance to extensive travel in the weeks leading up to the face-off with former President Donald Trump.

"I wasn't very smart," Biden, 81, told donors at a fundraiser in Virginia.

“I decided to travel around the world a couple of times, I don’t know how many time zones,” he said, adding, “It’s not an excuse but an explanation."

While White House officials had previously attributed Biden’s disjointed debate performance to a cold, Biden offered a different explanation. He mentioned his decision to travel to France and then back to the United States, only to return to Europe for the Group of 7 summit in Italy. This hectic schedule, he implied, led to his fatigue during the debate.

Biden also acknowledged that he did not heed his staff’s advice against making the transatlantic trips, admitting, “I should have listened to my staff.”

The president’s remarks come as the White House grapples with increasing anxiety within the Democratic Party about Biden’s ability to mount a successful campaign against Trump in the upcoming November election.





Read more: US Prez debate disaster: Why there's a call for Biden to exit the race? For over a year, Biden and his aides have consistently denied that his age impacts his capability to perform presidential duties, often criticising journalists who bring up the topic. Despite their assertions, the debate, watched by around 51 million people, has intensified doubts among voters and Democratic activists.

Adding to the growing concern, Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas became the first Democrat in Congress to urge Biden to drop out of the race. However, Biden and his campaign remain resolute, insisting that the president is determined to stay in the race and defeat Trump, whom he considers a threat to American democracy.

Is Joe Biden fit for a second term?

A significant portion of registered voters question President Joe Biden’s mental and cognitive fitness for a second term, according to a new poll.

The CBS/ YouGov national survey, conducted in the days after the debate, revealed that 72 per cent of voters do not believe Biden has the necessary mental or cognitive health to continue serving as president. This includes nearly half of his own party, marking a seven-point increase since early June.

In contrast, 49 per cent of voters expressed doubts about former President Donald Trump's mental and cognitive ability to serve again as commander-in-chief.

The survey also highlighted a growing discontent among Democratic voters, with a 10 per cent point increase since February in those who believe Biden should not seek re-election. Key reasons cited for this sentiment include Biden’s age, potential decision-making in office, and his campaign effectiveness.

The poll was conducted with a national sample of 1,130 registered voters and a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points.

[With agency inputs]