Inches away from returning as President, Trump throws night watch party

Donald Trump is currently leading in the United States presidential election result 2024, including a key swing state, North Carolina. The former President's Mar-a-Lago ballroom sprung into party mode after the chances of Trump returning to the White House surged.

Trump is joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump and some other key celebrities such as Elon Musk, Dana White, and Caitlyn Jenner in the late night bash that went viral on Tuesday.

The former president does not hold a good relationship with US media and hence denied entry to journalists who belong to multiple news organisations to cover the election night watch event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The reporters who didn't get access to the event include Politico, Axios, Puck, Voice of America and Mother Jones, according to CNN. Initially, media companies like Politico got access to the party but eventually revoked it when the media organisation reported that Trump's campaign field director was fired for being a White nationalist

Trump's action is in retaliation for their coverage of the former President's campaign.

The election result watch party was organised by Trump at the Palm Beach County Convention Center event in Florida where tech billionaire Elon Musk and Dana White, the CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship could be seen in a formal suit.

Several Trump supporters attended the party with Trump's signature red "make America great again" baseball cap.

According to news agency AFP, one of the attendees called this day one of the most important days in US history as this day “will decide whether the country will end or will begin to thrive for another 100 years.”

'Massive Cheating' In Philadelphia, Trump Claims

Trump, who is inches away from the majority mark, claimed that "massive cheating" is going on in Philadelphia. The Truth Social post came hours after voting hours in Cambria near Pittsburgh mentioning that the voting machine was unable to scan completed ballots.

Trump wrote a post on The Social that reads, "A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement coming!!!"