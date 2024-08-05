London's FTSE 100 falls after US recession fears spark global sell-off

The UK's main stock indexes kicked off the week on a downbeat note, led by losses in utilities as fears of US recession mounted after weak economic data sparked a global sell-off.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 2.0 per cent to its lowest since April 22 and clocked its worst day in over a year. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was off 2.8 per cent after falling to its lowest level in more than three months.
Friday's data showed a sharp slowdown in US job growth, raising fears of a deterioration in the American labour market and a potential recession, prompting bets for a half-point interest rate cut in September by the Federal Reserve to prevent a slowdown.
"US macro data has been surprising to the downside for quite some time, and the labour market data on Friday was kind of a wake-up call where suddenly a lot of investors realized that the US economy is slowing down," said Joachim Klement, research analyst at Panmure Liberum.
All sub-sectoral indexes in London ended in the red.
Water utilities were the worst hit with a 4.0 per cent decline, after Barclays said it was no longer positive on the sector and downgraded ratings on companies like Severn Trent and Pennon.