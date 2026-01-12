Meta names former Trump adviser Dina Powell McCormick as president

Facebook owner Meta has named Dina Powell McCormick, a former Trump administration adviser and longtime finance executive, as president and vice chairman of the tech giant.

Powell McCormick previously served on Meta's board of directors where, the company notes, she was deeply engaged in accelerating its artificial intelligence push across platforms. In her new management role, Meta says Powell McCormick will help guide its overall strategy, including the execution of multi-billion-dollar investments.

The news, announced Monday, quickly gained the applause of US President Donald Trump. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the Republican president said the move was a great choice by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and noted that Powell McCormick had served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction.

Zuckerberg said in a statement that Powell McCormick's experience in global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, made her uniquely suited to help Meta in its future growth. Powell McCormick is a veteran of two presidential administrations and the Republican National Committee. She worked as a national security adviser at the start of Trump's first term, and also held roles in the White House and the Secretary of State's office under President George W Bush. She is married to US Sen David McCormick, who served in high-level positions in the Commerce and Treasury departments under Bush before he joined hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and rose to become CEO.