US, European officials meet to discuss new sanctions, tariffs on Russia

US and European officials met at US Treasury Department on Monday evening to discuss various forms of economic pressure to exert on Russia, including new sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil purchases, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the meeting, said US officials emphasised to their European counterparts that President Donald Trump is willing to exert significant actions to end the war but expects full cooperation from European partners in whatever actions are taken.

The meeting, which lasted less than two hours, highlighted tariff actions, the need for collective action on whatever is determined on sanctions, and how to manage Russian sovereign assets that are still immobilised largely in Europe, among other issues.

Officials with the White House, State Department and US Trade Representative participated in Monday's meetings. The European team includes staff focused on energy, sanctions, financial services and trade. The officials are set to meet again Tuesday. The meeting comes as Trump has tried to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for direct talks aimed at ending the 3 1/2-year war. Trump held a summit with the Russian leader last month in Alaska. It also comes after a Trump-imposed deadline, set in August, for the Kremlin to end its invasion has since passed.