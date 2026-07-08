New US attacks on Iran were 'absolutely necessary', says Nato chief

The new attacks by ​the US on Iran were "absolutely necessary," Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

The US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked a license allowing Tehran ‌to sell oil after three ​tankers were hit by ​projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on ​an already fragile ceasefire.

"When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire, I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully react," Rutte ​told reporters before a summit of Nato leaders in Ankara.

At ‌their summit, European leaders aim to convince Donald Trump ​to re-commit to the military alliance, after the US president revived his disputes with them over the Iran war and Greenland.